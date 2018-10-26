David Olson

David A. Olson, 72, of Menomonie passed away Tuesday, Oct. 23, 2018, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation in Colfax.
He was born Feb. 8, 194, in Eau Claire, to Lewis and Lena (Buchner) Olson.
Dave graduated from Colfax High School in 1964 and received his bachelor's degree in business from UW-Eau Claire. He owned and operated Olson Insurance, which later became Big Rivers Insurance, in Menomonie for 30 years.
He was reunited with the love of his life in the early 90s and Tarisse “Stitch” turned “Ole” into a family man.
Dave was an avid outdoors-man, who enjoyed hunting, golfing and fishing. He was very active in the community and will be missed by all who knew him.
Dave is survived by his wife, Stich; two daughters, Brittney Louther and Alisa Louther Major; brother, Jim Olson; and sister, Joan Close. He is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother, John Olson.
A gathering to celebrate Dave's life will be held from 1 to 3 p.m. Monday, Oct. 29, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with a time of sharing at 3 p.m. followed by a celebration of life at Dean and Sue's.
