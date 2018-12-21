David W. Sommers passed away from leukemia Tuesday, Dec. 11, 2018, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.
David was born July 15, 1952, to Wesley and Sally (Smith) Sommers in Cadillac, Mich. David moved to Menomonie in 1956, when his father accepted a teaching position at UW-Stout. He attended East Elementary and Menomonie Jr./Sr. High school, graduating in 1970.
David received his undergraduate degree and his Master’s degrees in guidance and family counseling and social work from UW-Stout. He was licensed as a mental health therapist and was certified in AODA counseling. David specialized in the treatment of mental illness with drug and alcohol addiction and practiced in Western Wisconsin.
David met his future wife, Barbara Peller, at a mental health conference in Madison, Wis. They were married in 1995 and enjoyed 21 happy years together, until Barbara’s passing in 2016.
David was a member of the Menomonie Interfaith Fellowship for many years. He was an enthusiastic “rock hound,” acquiring rocks from all over the world and cutting and polishing them in his own shop. He also enjoyed creating beautiful gardens and rock sculptures at his home in Downsville.
David is survived by his brother, Steven; his sisters, Patricia (Paul) Seidlinger and Caroline (Heiner) Kleine-Arndt. He is further survived by his nieces and nephews; and many, many friends. He was preceded in death by his father, Wesley; his mother, Sally; and his wife, Barbara.
David Sommers touched many lives and will be greatly missed.
A celebration of David’s life will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 29, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie, with Phyllis McCoy and Bob Salt officiating. There will be a visitation one hour prior to the service.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
