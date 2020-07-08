× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Deborah Jean Anderson (Freeland), 70, was given her angel wings and went home to heaven Monday, June 29, 2020, with her family by her side at, Helen’s home in Boyceville.

Debbie was born Aug. 29, 1949, to Everette and Marie Freeland (Hosford) in Menomonie. They moved to Boyceville in 1963, where Debbie graduated from high school in 1967. She was married to the love of her life and best friend, Thomas Lee Anderson, Dec. 20, 1968, in Menomonie. At the time, Tom was serving in the U.S. Army, so they resided in Junction City, Kan., for a short time before moving to Barron. There, they put down permanent roots and raised their two children.

She worked as an office manager for a few dentists in Barron and Rice Lake, Wis., before finishing her career with Larson and Berry, Inc. Debbie’s most important and favorite hobby was her family. She loved spending time with her loved ones and especially enjoyed spoiling her grandchildren. Other hobbies that brought her great joy were spending time at the lake enjoying her camper and cruising the lake on their pontoon. She loved going on 4 wheeling trips and vacationing in the Caribbean. She also loved spending time reading and was an amazing cook.