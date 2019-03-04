Debra J. Sweeny, 56, of Menomonie passed away Friday, March 1, 2019, at her home.
She was born June 30, 1962, in Menomonie, to Fred and Arla (Kostman) Butler.
In her younger years, Debra worked as a nurse’s aide, while caring for her grandparents and parents. She also worked as a waitress and later at Menard’s before becoming disabled. Debra had a big heart and loved to care for others.
Debra is survived by her husband, Lloyd; daughter, Tiffany; two brothers, Mark and Dean Butler; also nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; an infant son, Brent; and her brother, Mike Butler.
Debra’s wishes were to be cremated. No formal services are being planned. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
