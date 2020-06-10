Delbert Block

PRIOR LAKE, Minn./MENOMONIE — Delbert “Del” Block, age 94, of Prior Lake, formerly of Menomonie, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at St Francis Regional Medical Center, in Shakopee, Minn.
A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. Guests should arrive between 11:20 and 11:30 a.m. and face masks are required. Pastor Karen Treat will preside, with military honors provided by the Prior Lake V.F.W. Honor Guard, immediately following the service. Del will be laid to rest at Christ Lutheran-Halvorson Cemetery, in Menomonie. Sympathy cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First St., Jordan, Minn. 55352 and will be distributed to the family. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Del’s memory, by the family.
On Oct. 14, 1925, in Ogilvie, Minn., Delbert Wayne was born to John and Marjorie (Noteboom) Block. He attended the Ogilvie school system. During high school, Del participated in theatre, played softball and basketball. After graduating, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served his country during World War II. Del then attended an agricultural college in St. Paul, Minn., and spent many decades serving the farmers of Dunn County, Wis, as the office manager for the ASCS Office.
Del married Judith Lee Randall March 4, 1961, at Methodist Church, in Waukon, Iowa. They immediately started a family. Del and Judy were blessed with three children, Julie, John, and Jill, with mostly raising them in Menomonee. Family was most important in his life. In Del’s free time, he enjoyed fishing, fishing, and fishing! Despite being a resident of Wisconsin, Del was an avid Minnesota Vikings fan. He and Judy were avid Bridge players, with usually winning. They also volunteered delivering Meals on Wheels. The summer of 2019, Del and Judy moved into McKenna Crossing in Prior Lake to be closer to family.
Del was a simple man and was happy with whatever was given to him. Del was hardworking, humble, kindhearted and had an amazing personality that people gravitate towards. He was always happy and had a great sense of humor.
Forever loved and missed by wife of 59 years, Judy; daughter, Julie (Jim) Holte; son, John Block; grandson, Brock Holte; other relatives and friends.
There to greet Del home in Heaven is his daughter, Jill Block; and parents.
Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation proudly served and cared for the Block family. www.ballardsunderfuneral.com.
