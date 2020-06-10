Delbert Block

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

PRIOR LAKE, Minn./MENOMONIE — Delbert “Del” Block, age 94, of Prior Lake, formerly of Menomonie, passed away Monday, June 1, 2020, at St Francis Regional Medical Center, in Shakopee, Minn.

A celebration of life will be held at 11:30 a.m. Monday, June 8, at Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 4565 Pleasant St. SE, Prior Lake. Guests should arrive between 11:20 and 11:30 a.m. and face masks are required. Pastor Karen Treat will preside, with military honors provided by the Prior Lake V.F.W. Honor Guard, immediately following the service. Del will be laid to rest at Christ Lutheran-Halvorson Cemetery, in Menomonie. Sympathy cards can be mailed to Ballard-Sunder Funeral and Cremation, 104 West First St., Jordan, Minn. 55352 and will be distributed to the family. Memorials are preferred and will be distributed in Del’s memory, by the family.

On Oct. 14, 1925, in Ogilvie, Minn., Delbert Wayne was born to John and Marjorie (Noteboom) Block. He attended the Ogilvie school system. During high school, Del participated in theatre, played softball and basketball. After graduating, he was drafted into the U.S. Navy and served his country during World War II. Del then attended an agricultural college in St. Paul, Minn., and spent many decades serving the farmers of Dunn County, Wis, as the office manager for the ASCS Office.