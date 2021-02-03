Delmar Vollrath

Del Vollrath, 78, of Menomonie passed away Monday, Jan. 25, 2021, after a short stay at “The Neighbors” of Dunn County.

He was born Nov. 2, 1942, in Kankakee, Ill., to Delmar E. Vollrath and Phyllis (Noble). He grew up in Monee, Ill., and graduated from Crete-Monee High School in 1960. He attended the University of Eastern Illinois where he was a member of Alpha Kappa Lambda fraternity, and graduated with a Master’s degree in music education in 1965.

While attending university, Del married his high school sweetheart, Mildred (Mickey) Usrey. They began a family that included two children. Upon graduation, Del and his family moved to Beecher, Ill., where Del taught at the local high school. Del also taught at Thorton Fractional North High School in Calumet City, Ill.

Del moved his family to Menomonie in August of 1971 where he was a music instructor within the Menomonie School District until his retirement in 1998. Del was a marching band enthusiast and while high school band director, he took the marching band to a marching band competition in Rapid City, S.D. Del began the elementary band program within the Menomonie School District in the 1972-73 school year.