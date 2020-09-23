× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Delores M. Fedie, 89, of Menomonie passed away Sunday, Sept. 13, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie.

Delores was born at home in the big Arkansaw Valley, April 12, 1931, rural Arkansas, Wis. She was the daughter of Paul and Hazel (Martin) Caturia and grew up on the family farm. Delores graduated from Arkansaw High School. She met her husband, Gerald “ Jerry” at a dance at Lima and they married May 6, 1952, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Arkansaw, where she had also been baptized and confirmed. After marriage they lived a short time in Arkansaw, before moving to rural Durand, where they made a home and raised their family of nine children. In later years, they made their home in the Wheeler area and in 2008, they moved to Menomonie, where she has remained the rest of her life.