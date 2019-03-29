Donald I. Manor, 77, formerly of Elmwood, Wis., passed away Tuesday, March 26, 2019, at home in Bettendorf, Iowa, surrounded by his family.
He was born July 27, 1941, in Eau Galle, Wis., to Irvin and Rose Manor. Don was joined in holy matrimony to Lois nee’ Walter Aug. 24, 1963. They were gifted with five children, Chris (Mary) of Davenport, Iowa, Mike (Claudine) of Janesville, Wis., Jonathan (Tiffany) of New Hartford, Conn., Susan (Thom) Agosta of Davenport, and Anne (Eric) Howard of Bettendorf; 15 grandchildren; and one great-granddaughter.
Don was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his beloved wife, children, grandchildren; and his siblings, Dennis (Janet), Dianne (Charles) Stratton, William (LeAnn), James (Ruth), Carol (Kevin) Keith, Fred (Patty), Edward (Karen), Norbert (Sandra), Jeff (Mary), Daniel (Jackie).
Funeral services are Saturday, March 30, at Our Savior Lutheran Church in Bettendorf. Don will await the resurrection of Jesus Christ at Pleasant Valley Cemetery in Pleasant Valley, Iowa. Memorials should be directed to Our Savior Lutheran Church Ministry Encouragement Fund or Team Rubicon.
Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting Don’s obituary at www.McGinnis-Chambers.com.
