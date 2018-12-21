Donald Lowe

Don was born Jan. 31, 1954 and started his life as Donald Brady Lowe in Minneapolis.
He was the son of Ralph and Frances R. (Liljedahl) Lowe. In 1966, he, his sister, Sharon and his parents, relocated to Menomonie. Don was a graduate of Menomonie High School in 1972 and continued his many adventures as a musician, songwriter, videographer and the production print supervisor in the family owned printing business. He passed away Friday, Dec. 14, 2018, in his Elk Mound home, surrounded and assisted by his family and friends.
Don is survived by his wife, Debby; his daughters, Angela Lowe, Charisse (Nick) Sutliff; his son, Patrick Lowe; his grandchildren, Spencer and Abbey Sutliff; his sister, Sharon (John) Michels; his brothers and sisters-in-law, Dennis and Dianne Jensen, David and Sherry Brier, Gary Johnson; as well as many cherished nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; several aunts; uncles; and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held at 3p.m. Saturday Jan. 5, 2019, at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie. Visitation will be held one hour prior to services Saturdayat the funeral home.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
