Donald F. Thompson, 87, of Menomonie passed away Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019, at Luther Hospital/Mayo Health System in Eau Claire, with his family by his side.
Don was born Jan. 26, 1932, in Menomonie, to Arthur and Sylvia (Behling) Thompson. He grew up on the family farm near Hatchville and graduated from Dunn County Aggie High School. On Aug. 22, 1952, he married Lola Olson.
Don was a member of the Wisconsin Army National Guard for 15 years and was called to active duty in 1961, to Fort Lewis, Wash., during the Berlin Crisis. Employment included Brown and Lehman in Menomonie, Hart Ski Manufacturing in St. Paul, self-employed (Thompson Building) and after retiring, he worked for DKS Construction Services in Menomonie.
Don loved hunting and fishing and spent countless years dedicated to wildlife conservation through the Dunn County Fish and Game (treasurer for 37 years) and an elected member of Wisconsin Conservation Congress for over 30 years. “Thompie” deer hunted on Madeline Island, for over 70 years and truly enjoyed his time spent on the island with friends and family. He also loved playing a good game of cards and played daily at several locations. Don enjoyed spending time at their cabin in Cable, cheering on the Packers, Brewers and Badgers and spent the month of January in Florida, or Arizona, for many years.
Don was preceded in death by his parents; infant daughter, Mary Jo; son, David; brother, Arlo; and sister, Doris Kainz.
He is survived by his wife, Lola, of Menomonie, (Comforts of Home/Memory Unit); daughters, Ann (Bill) McLaughlin of Great Falls, Mont., Karen Pauly of Menomonie and Jill (Craig) Aakhus of Maple Grove, Minn.; grandchildren, Todd Thompson, Knapp, Joel (Jessica) Thompson, Elk Mound, Jay (Stacy Mork) Thompson, Menomonie, Lane McLaughlin, Bozeman, Mont., Chase (Gracie) McLaughlin, Oakland, Calif., Ryan Pauly, Menomonie, Brett Pauly, Ellsworth, Blake Aakhus, Maple Grove, David Aakhus, St. Louis Park, Minn., and Amy Aakhus, Eau Claire; great-grandchildren, Landon and Luke Thompson, Elk Mound, and Madelyn Pauly, Menomonie. Don is also survived by son-in-law, Scott Pauly, Menomonie; daughter-in-law, Georgene Close, Knapp; brother-in-law, Bob Kainz, Milltown; sister-in-law, Lois Baldwin, Luck; and many nieces, nephews and other relatives and friends.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 2, at Our Saviors Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Heather Wigdahl officiating. Military honors will be conducted by the Menomonie Veterans Honor Guard. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday, Nov. 1, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service Saturday, at the church.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the family (memorials to be determined later) or to a charity of donor’s choice.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
