ELK MOUND — A kind and gentle man has left our midst. Donald R. Vasey, 82, of Elk Mound died Friday, May 10, 2019, on the farm he loved, in the house that he lived in since he was six years old, and in the arms of his loved ones.
Don was born May 11, 2019, in Oconomowoc, Wis. He was raised in the town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. Wis., by his parents, Julius and Eva (Eighmy) Vasey. Don graduated Dunn County “Aggie” in 1955 and married his high school sweetheart, Jean Marshall in 1956.
Don loved to travel. And he was lucky enough to explore all 50 states and many European countries and Central America.
The highlight of Don’s life was to have children and grandchildren. He will be sadly missed.
Don is survived by his wife, Hazel Jean Vasey; children, Christine Vasey, Dean (Michelle Wiedenfeld) Vasey and Dan Vasey; grandchildren, Megan Bechtel (Richard) Neeman, Allison Vasey (Nick) Umland and Eileen Vasey (Jesse) Goss; and many extended family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Julius and Eva; his birth mom, Lydia Johnson Halpin; and Ray DeMoe who was like a son.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, May 15, at Little Elk Creek Lutheran Church in the town of Red Cedar, Dunn Co. Wis., with the Rev. Judy Kincaid officiating. There will be visitation at the church one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Forest Center Cemetery in the town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. Wis. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
