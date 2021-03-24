Donald William Matter (copy)

Don was an active family man, taking time to coach his sons in baseball and other activities. Keeping track of the stats and having them on hand for each practice was just one of his habits when he coached. When time allowed more adventures, he chose to invite many family members and friends to join him for trips to his various favorite spots such as Vail, Colo., Hilton Head, S.C. and Puerto Vallarta, Mexico. Fun was had by all who joined for the trips.

In retirement Don was able to enjoy a home on Vashon Island for many years. He spent time travelling, boating and taking long walks with his close friend, Quiwie Magnuson, who predeceased Don.

For the past 10 years or so he shared his life with his close friend, Genny, in his old neighborhood in Palatine, a suburb of Chicago. Trips for them included a visit to Hilton Head and a long road trip out to Vashon to share views of Mt. Rainier and all that surrounds it, as well as all of their daily adventures. She gave him great joy and shared a wonderful sense of humor which was evident in both of their smiles. To say she took great care of Don is an understatement. His family appreciates her devotion and care especially during the challenging time of Covid restrictions.