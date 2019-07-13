RICE LAKE, Wis. — Donna Buss, 79, of Rice Lake died unexpectedly at Mayo Clinic Hospital, June 30, 2019, in Eau Claire.
Donna was born March 26, 1940, in Menomonie, to Walter and Valeria (Metzger) Buss. On Oct. 23, 1962, Donna married Curtis Waller Jr. and together they had three children.
Donna will always be remembered as a good hearted person who loved to have fun and never act her age. Some of her favorite pastimes were drawing, spending time with her dogs and eating popcorn, while watching a horror movie.
Donna is survived by her sons, David Waller and Troy (Tammy) Waller; grandchildren, Danna Waller, Christina (Derek) Dahlke and Brittany (Bryan) Overbeek; as well as four great-grandchildren; sisters, Jerry (Terry) Tilleson, Gail (Doug) Engelbretson and Cathy Boho.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents; her daughter, Valerie Waller; her ex-husband, Curtis Waller Jr; and daughter-in-law, Tara Waller.
A celebration of life will be held from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, July 20, at the Menomonie Moose Lodge. All friends and family are welcome.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services-Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is assisting the family. To leave an online condolence please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.