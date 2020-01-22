Donna J. Price, 85, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020, at Azura Memory Care in Eau Claire.
Donna Jean Leach was born Dec. 20, 1934 in Menomonie, to Ward and Mabel (Middlestadt) Leach.
On June 19, 1953, Donna married Gerald W. Price at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie. She was a member of Women of the Moose and Peace Lutheran Church and enjoyed volunteering for both, as well as multiple other organizations.
Donna’s hobbies included ceramics, crocheting, baking and she was an avid gardener. She also loved spending time with her family.
In her early years, Donna worked as a cook at the Kernel Restaurant. She also held various positions at the Dunn County Health Care Center. Donna’s compassion for people was unmatched. She will be sadly missed.
Donna is survived by her four children, Teri (Jeff) Sewall, Penny (Steven) Thomas, Steven (Carol) Price and Michael Price; nine grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two brothers; one sister; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald; her parents; four brothers; and four sisters.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 24, at Peace Lutheran Church in Menomonie, with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service Friday at the church. Burial will be in Teegarden Cemetery in the town of Lucas, Dunn Co., at later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
