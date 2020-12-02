RURAL COLFAX — Donna M. Hedler, 88, of rural Colfax passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home with her children by her side.

Donna was born March 16, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Cesafsky) Van Ert. She attended Eidsvold School in rural Stanley. She worked as secretary to the president of Thorp Finance Corporation. On Oct. 8, 1955, Donna married Jerome W. Hedler, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stanley. Together they raised four children.

Donna was a faithful and devoted servant who served in various capacities at her church, Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Her hobbies included gardening, playing piano, creating art, crossword puzzles, and bingo.

She is survived by her children, Donnelle (Joe) Sperlazzo of Carol Stream, Ill., Laurie Hedler of Minneapolis, Jerome Jeffrey Hedler (Davina Brenden) of Colfax, Cheryl Hedler (Melissa Gehri) of Wonewoc, Wis.; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Robby) Schmehil, Brock (Lauren) Hedler, Joe Sperlazzo, Akoya, Emma, and Diesel; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Liam; three siblings, twin brother, Gerald (Jeanette) Van Ert, Ione Ellingson, and Duane (Judy) Van Ert; and by many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; and granddaughter, Leeann Hedler-Reid.