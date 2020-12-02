RURAL COLFAX — Donna M. Hedler, 88, of rural Colfax passed away peacefully Monday, Nov. 23, 2020, at her home with her children by her side.
Donna was born March 16, 1932, in Milwaukee, the daughter of Louis and Elizabeth (Cesafsky) Van Ert. She attended Eidsvold School in rural Stanley. She worked as secretary to the president of Thorp Finance Corporation. On Oct. 8, 1955, Donna married Jerome W. Hedler, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Stanley. Together they raised four children.
Donna was a faithful and devoted servant who served in various capacities at her church, Saint John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Her hobbies included gardening, playing piano, creating art, crossword puzzles, and bingo.
She is survived by her children, Donnelle (Joe) Sperlazzo of Carol Stream, Ill., Laurie Hedler of Minneapolis, Jerome Jeffrey Hedler (Davina Brenden) of Colfax, Cheryl Hedler (Melissa Gehri) of Wonewoc, Wis.; six grandchildren, Lindsey (Robby) Schmehil, Brock (Lauren) Hedler, Joe Sperlazzo, Akoya, Emma, and Diesel; two great-grandchildren, Aidan and Liam; three siblings, twin brother, Gerald (Jeanette) Van Ert, Ione Ellingson, and Duane (Judy) Van Ert; and by many loved nieces, nephews, and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Jerome; and granddaughter, Leeann Hedler-Reid.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Dec. 1, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church in Cooks Valley. Burial was held at 12:15 p.m. at St. Hedwig’s Catholic Cemetery in Thorp. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Thompson Funeral Home in Bloomer, where recitation of the Holy rosary began at 3:30 p.m. There was no public visitation Tuesday at church. Face masks were required to enter both the funeral home and church.
For those unable to join us in person, the funeral service will be able to be viewed on the Thompson Funeral Home Facebook Page, beginning today, Wednesday, Dec 2.
Thompson Funeral Home & Chippewa Valley Cremation Services in Bloomer is serving the family. To express condolences online, please visit www.thompsonfuneralhome.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.