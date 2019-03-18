Donna J. Shafer, 84, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, March 16, 2019, at Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.
Donna Jean Otto was born Sept. 22, 1934, in Dunn County to Fred and Dora Otto. She grew up and attended Menomonie High School, graduating in 1952.
In July of 1955, Donna married Robert L Shafer. Together they ran Shafer’s Sales and Service for many years. They also had four children together, Brenda, Michael, Julie and Wendy.
Donna worked as a dispatcher and jail matron at the Dunn County Sheriff’s Dept. from 1975 to her retirement in 1995.
Donna enjoyed spending her time after retirement fixing her home and working in her flower gardens. She was an avid bird watcher and absolutely loved all the birds that would come into her yard. She was an excellent cook, a perfect house keeper, and an exceptional mom and grandmother. She was always there to listen and provide comfort to her family.
She will be very sadly missed as she was loved and respected beyond measure by many. She had a great sense of humor and compassionate heart.
Donna is survived by her children, Brenda Shafer (Bruce) of Menomonie, Michael Shafer (Marie) of Menomonie, Julie Hillstead (Larry) of Wilson, Wendy Albricht (Greg) of Colfax; eight grandchildren, 10 great-grandchildren, sister, Kathy White of Denton, Texas; brothers, Gerald Otto of Menomonie, and Marshall Otto of River Falls.
he was preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Dora Otto; infant sister, Mary; and sister, Margaret; infant brother, Herman; and brothers, Kenneth, Laverne and Dwayne; and infant great-granddaughter, Lovely Herman.
Her Donna’s wishes no funeral services are planned. Burial is planned for early summer. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
