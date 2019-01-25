ELK MOUND — Donna Fayth (nee Cartwright) Spagnoletti, got her heavenly dancing shoes at the age of 96, Tuesday, Jan. 15, 2019. Donna was born to Archie and MaryEtta (Livingston) Cartwright April 11, 1922, and spent most of her life in the Elk Mound area. Donna married the love of her life, Don Spagnoletti Oct. 27, 1938, and enjoyed 57 wonderful years of marriage together. They were lifelong members of Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound. Donna will be greatly missed by her family.
Donna and Don raised their six children in the Elk Mound area. Donna spent a lifetime being a loving and devoted wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and great-great-grandmother. Cherishing quality time with her family was a priority. Her talent for baking and cooking her famous Italian dishes pleased everyone. Growing beautiful flowers and healthy vegetables was a great pastime for her. She also frequently entertained friends and neighbors and was well known for her great gift of laughter and sense of humor.
During her marriage she and Don joined several dance clubs in the area and were noted for their wonderful dancing ability. They also found time to travel to Europe on several occasions and cherished their time abroad.
After earning her Bachelor of Arts and Masters Degree’s at UWEC, she enjoyed teaching grade school in the Eau Claire School System for 30 years. She was always pleased to have contact with many of her former students.
A little known fact about Donna is that she was the very first cheerleader for the Elk Mound High School. She earned a letter for her participation and her original megaphone was on display at several All-School EMHS reunions. Her cheerleading skills were further employed as she cheered for the Packers.
Survivors include her five children, Gari (Judith) Spagnoletti of Menomonie, Diane (David) Hennig of Eau Claire, James (Beverly) Spagnoletti of Colfax, “T.” Mary Schoeneberg of Waterford, and Thomas (Joan) Spagnoletti of Colfax; daughter-in-law, Barbara (Cork) Spagnoletti of Menomonie; 12 grandchildren, 21 great-grandchildren, and four great-great-grandchildren. She is further survived by a brother, Gene (Anita) Cartwright of Eau Claire; and sister-in-law, Charlotte (Marv) Cartwright of Menomonie; and several nieces and nephews.
Donna was preceded in death by her parents, Archie and MaryEtta; husband, Don; son, Daryl “Cork” Spagnoletti; brothers, Earl, Van and Marvin Cartwright; sisters, Elizabeth Bradshaw, Odetta Weber and Jeanette Weber; daughter-in-law, Betsy Spagnoletti; and dear son-in-law, William “Billy” Schoeneberg;
A celebration of Donna’s life will be held from noon until 2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 1, at Trinity United Methodist Church in Elk Mound. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family. There will be a private interment in Waneka Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the loving care Donna received.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
