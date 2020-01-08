Doreen Lipke

KNAPP — Doreen E. Lipke, 87, of Knapp passed away peacefully Saturday, Jan. 4, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County surrounded by family.
She was born Dec. 24, 1932, in Ipswich, England, to Cecil and Ethel (Oxford) Girling.
On March 13, 1956, Doreen married Gilbert Lipke in Bloomer, Wis. She loved her dogs, traveling, and especially spending time with her family and friends.
Doreen is survived by her five children, Karen (Jeff) Schlough, Glen (Mina) Lipke, Lynn (Tony) Kostuch, Dean (Wendy) Lipke, Jason (Aimee) Lipke; 18 grandchildren, 22 great-grandchildren, and a sister, Daphne Stowe. She is also survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Gilbert; two sisters, Phyllis and Gladys; and a brother, John.
No formal services are being planned. Burial will take place in the spring at Christ Lutheran Halvorson Cemetery in Menomonie. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
