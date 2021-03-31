Doris E. Wold

Doris Ellen (Lewis) Wold, 93, of Menomonie passed away (of old age, as she would say) Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.

She was born April 19, 1927, in Menomonie, to Mark and Julia (Frank) Lewis. She attended Evergreen Valley Country grade school and St. Joseph’s Catholic grade school. She was confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and attended Menomonie High School, where she graduated in June 1945.

On June 4, 1947, Doris married Verlon R. Wold at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Vicki and Jean. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in June 2010. Doris was thankful for every day God gave her to be with her husband, Verlon and her family and this beautiful world.

Doris worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company for 27 years in Menomonie and Eau Claire, and retired in February 1983.