Doris E. Wold

Doris Ellen (Lewis) Wold, 93, of Menomonie passed away (of old age, as she would say) Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Menomonie.
She was born April 19, 1927, in Menomonie, to Mark and Julia (Frank) Lewis. She attended Evergreen Valley Country grade school and St. Joseph’s Catholic grade school. She was confirmed at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church and attended Menomonie High School, where she graduated in June 1945.
On June 4, 1947, Doris married Verlon R. Wold at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church. They were blessed with two daughters, Vicki and Jean. They celebrated 63 years of marriage in June 2010. Doris was thankful for every day God gave her to be with her husband, Verlon and her family and this beautiful world.
Doris worked for the Wisconsin Telephone Company for 27 years in Menomonie and Eau Claire, and retired in February 1983.
Doris is survived by her two daughters, Vicki (Jack) Tritt of Menomonie and Jean (Steve) Herrem of Hudson; four grandchildren, Michele (Joe) Dickhausen of Baldwin, Michael Herrem of Hudson, Christopher Tritt of Menomonie and Cory Tritt of Carson City, Nev.; great-granddaughters, Madison and Sophie Dickhausen of Baldwin; sister, Donna Gibson of North St. Paul, Minn.; sisters-in-law, Annie Lewis of Menomonie and Judy Lewis of Wausau, Wis.; also many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, Verlon, Dec. 20, 2010; her parents; two brothers, Ronald Lewis and Wilbur “Buster” Lewis; brother-in-law, Sam Gibson; and her godchildren, Danny Gibson and Kay King.
Funeral services were held Feb. 6, 2021 at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, with burial in the church cemetery.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
