BARRON, Wis. — Dorothy Anna Allen, 89, of Barron died Tuesday, Feb. 5, 2019, at Woodstone Memory Care in Rice Lake, Wis.
She was born Feb. 4, 1930, to Henry and Viola (Hoscheit) Tireman in the town of Maple Grove. She was raised in the Hillsdale area, until they moved to Ridgeland in 1940. Dorothy attended Fourtown, Dority Creek, Diamond Ridge and Ridgeland schools. In 1948, she married Milo Flug at Barron. They lived and farmed in the Wheeler and Ridgeland area until 1971, when they divorced. In May of 1972, she married Roy Allen and lived at Wheeler, until his death in 1991. Dorothy then moved to the Dallas area and later to Barron in 1998. She worked at various different jobs. She was a charter member of the V.F.W. Auxiliary #10424 of Wheeler. In March of 1995, she transferred to the Barron Auxiliary # 8338, where she became a life member. On March 6, 1993, she joined the Chetek Lutheran Church and was baptized and confirmed there. In February of 2006, she transferred her membership to the Hay River Lutheran Church in Wheeler. In 1997, Dorothy went to work at the Chetek Senior Center as a Green Thumb worker. She also worked for Barron County Housing Authority and Barron Riverview Middle School. Dorothy enjoyed working, which she did all of her life and spending time with her children.
Dorothy is survived by six sons, Rodney Flug of Chetek, Ronald (Lorilyn) of North Prairie, Michael (special friend, Lawrence) Flug of Chetek, Timothy (Missy) Flug of Wheeler, Steven (Kristi) Flug of Turtle Lake, Colin (Jenny) Allen of Chino Valley, Ariz.; four daughters, Katherine (Darrel) Werner of Durand, Vickie (Marvin) Meyer of Dallas, Dawn (Stede George) McCuen of Colgate, Linda Loback of Prairie Farm; 41 grandchildren; 63 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; two brothers, Richard (Carolyn) Tireman of Boyceville, Dennis (LeAnn) Tireman of Centerville, Utah; two sisters, Iva Vandenberg of Superior, Rachel Fish of Apple Valley, Minn.; Dorothy is further survived by numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; one son, Donald; one daughter, Becky; twin grandsons, of Ronald, Jamie R. and Joshua R. Flug; two daughters-in-law, Myra Flug and Becky Flug; one son-in-law, Donald Loback; one brother, Henry Tireman; one sister-in-law, Ruby Tireman; two brothers-in-law, George Fish and Lloyd Vandenberg.
Funeral services will be held at noon Saturday, Feb. 16, at Hay River Lutheran Church, State Hwy. 25, Wheeler, Wis., with the Rev. David Natzke officiating. Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the service at the church. Interment will take place at a later date at Hay River Lutheran Church Cemetery, town of Hay River. Arrangements are with Rausch-Lundeen Funeral Homes, Cameron & Dallas.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.