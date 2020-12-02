Dorothy R. (Stranen) Stanton, 100, of Menomonie died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Mayo Health Systems in Menomonie. Dorothy was born Oct. 2, 1920, in Oshkosh, Wis., daughter of Albert and Louise Stranen. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1938. Upon graduating she worked as a telephone switchboard operator until she married.

Dorothy married Robert (Bob) Stanton March 11, 1944, in El Paso, Texas, while Bob was stationed at Briggs Field. Together Dorothy and Bob purchased the Greeley Funeral Home and ran it as the Stanton Funeral Home, until retirement in 1986.

Dorothy loved her pencil skirts, white blouses, high heels and red lipstick. She and Bob loved to dance and play cribbage. Dorothy enjoyed going to the Casino and spending time with family.