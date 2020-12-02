Dorothy R. (Stranen) Stanton, 100, of Menomonie died Sunday, Nov. 22, 2020, at the Mayo Health Systems in Menomonie. Dorothy was born Oct. 2, 1920, in Oshkosh, Wis., daughter of Albert and Louise Stranen. She graduated from Oshkosh High School in 1938. Upon graduating she worked as a telephone switchboard operator until she married.
Dorothy married Robert (Bob) Stanton March 11, 1944, in El Paso, Texas, while Bob was stationed at Briggs Field. Together Dorothy and Bob purchased the Greeley Funeral Home and ran it as the Stanton Funeral Home, until retirement in 1986.
Dorothy loved her pencil skirts, white blouses, high heels and red lipstick. She and Bob loved to dance and play cribbage. Dorothy enjoyed going to the Casino and spending time with family.
Dorothy is survived by two sons, Jerry (Jill) and Jeff (Kathy) Stanton, both of Menomonie; three daughters, Debbi (Gary) Delander of Fulshear, Texas, Cynth (Bill) Warner of Menomonie and Tricia (Brad) Turner of Spring Valley, Wis.; 15 grandchildren, Dawn Wurst, Jennifer Daniel, Heidi Hoilien, Damian Stanton, Jessica Wald, Brady Delander, Heather Clementi, Jeff and Laura Warner, Adam, Lucas and Cody Stanton, Josh and Brian Turner and Jamie Galgowski; 27 great-grandchildren, Emily and Eric Wurst, Marin, John and Andrew Daniel, Caleb, Elliott, Jesse and Maya Hoilien, Zaliana, Kaverick and Huxley Stanton, Jamison and Delaney Wald, Christian and Brody Clementi, Mila Rud, Jack and Charlie Warner, Sloan Stanton, Brayden and Parker Turner, Harper, Raina and Amira Turner, McKenzie and Tatum Galgowski; a sister-in-law, Marianne Stanton.
Dorothy was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 61 years, Robert Stanton; infant daughter, Jennifer Mary; and a son, Robert (Bobby) Stanton; two sisters, Millie Buttles and Florence Dinger.
In lieu of flowers, Dorothy loved animals, so any memorials can be made to the Dunn County Humane Society.
Due to COVID-19, the family will be having a private family service at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and burial in St. Joseph Cemetery, with hopes to have a celebration of life at a later date.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.