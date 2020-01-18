Duane J. Higgins, 75, of Menomonie, formerly of Inver Grove Heights, Minn., passed away Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire, where he was being treated for Congestive Heart Failure and Pulmonary Fibrosis. He had been undergoing treatment for Multiple Myeloma for the past 18 months.
Duane was born Oct. 30, 1944, near Huron, S.D. He was the son of Leo and Gladys (Roti) Higgins and grew up on the farm. After graduating from Alpena High School in 1962, Duane served in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged. Duane moved to the Minneapolis area, where he worked as a warehouse man and truck driver until his retirement in 2008. Duane and his first wife, Gloria Trowbrigde, had two sons, Jim and Todd and later divorced.
In 1995, Duane married Patricia Klinker, making their home in Inver Grove Heights and later moved to Menomonie. Duane loved the Minnesota Vikings, the Twins, NASCAR and anything John Deere, as well as hunting, fishing, camping, puttering in the yard, bird watching, traveling and spending time with family and friends, especially the grandkids. He was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie and the Knights of Columbus.
Duane made the world a better place and he will be missed.
Duane is survived by his wife, Patricia; two sons, James (Kim) and Todd; stepchildren, Mike (Traci) Heidemann; Anne (Garrett) Illies; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Higgins, Ashley, Afton and Adam Heidemann, Elizabeth and Kathryn Lowe; sisters, Myrna Knigge, Marlene Howard, Janice Stange, Ilene Breakie and Diane Larson; sister and brother-in-law, Audrey and Reed Hess; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and his brother, Darrell.
Memorials are preferred to Stepping Stones of Dunn County or a local Veterans organization.
Memorial services will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 22, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. Visitation will be held from 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to services Wednesday at the church.
Online condolences may be at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
