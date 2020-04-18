Duane Rose

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

SPENCER, Wis. — Duane H. Rose, 88, of Spencer passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home under the care of Ascension Home Hospice.

Duane was born March 2, 1932, to Glen and Dorthy Rose. He graduated from Granton High School. He was married to Berdie Martin Feb. 3, 1962. He served in the Army during the Korean War for two years as a platoon leader in the medical ambulance corp. He is survived by Berdie, his wife of 58 years; and his children, Brian (Mikki) of Birchwood, Anne (Buffy) (Jake) of Menomonee and Alan of Menomonee. He is also survived by his beloved grandsons, Brody, Conner and Dylan; and most beloved granddaughter, Paris (Shawn); and soon to be great-granddaughter, Sydney. He is also survived by his brother, Donnie Rose; and sister, Mary Ann Bymers. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Pernsteiner and Janet Schiferl; and brothers, Bobby Rose and Erlin Rose; his brothers-in-law, Joey Martin, Vern Kilty and Roger Bymers; his parents; and mother-in-law, and a special sister-in-law, Margie Rose.

Duane cherished the time spent raising his children doing fun things, camping, fishing, hunting with his brothers and sons. He was the chef who taught his daughter how to bake and cook. He lived a wonderful life with his children and grandchildren. He loved all of his nieces and nephews and cherished the time spent with them.