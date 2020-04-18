Duane Rose

SPENCER, Wis. — Duane H. Rose, 88, of Spencer passed away Friday, April 10, 2020, at his home under the care of Ascension Home Hospice.
Duane was born March 2, 1932, to Glen and Dorthy Rose. He graduated from Granton High School. He was married to Berdie Martin Feb. 3, 1962. He served in the Army during the Korean War for two years as a platoon leader in the medical ambulance corp. He is survived by Berdie, his wife of 58 years; and his children, Brian (Mikki) of Birchwood, Anne (Buffy) (Jake) of Menomonee and Alan of Menomonee. He is also survived by his beloved grandsons, Brody, Conner and Dylan; and most beloved granddaughter, Paris (Shawn); and soon to be great-granddaughter, Sydney. He is also survived by his brother, Donnie Rose; and sister, Mary Ann Bymers. He was preceded in death by his sisters, Betty Pernsteiner and Janet Schiferl; and brothers, Bobby Rose and Erlin Rose; his brothers-in-law, Joey Martin, Vern Kilty and Roger Bymers; his parents; and mother-in-law, and a special sister-in-law, Margie Rose.
Duane cherished the time spent raising his children doing fun things, camping, fishing, hunting with his brothers and sons. He was the chef who taught his daughter how to bake and cook. He lived a wonderful life with his children and grandchildren. He loved all of his nieces and nephews and cherished the time spent with them.
Duane spent 30+ years working for Joe Wieser Engineering and Manufacturing managing the plant, building and designing many metal fabricated molds. He designed two Alaskan projects for the Prudhoe Bay Oil Fields of which he was very proud of. He cherished his 30 year leather jacket Joe presented to him for his 30 year anniversary. He led a very loving and productive family life. He will be remembered with much family love and love from his Wieser work family. At this time there will be a private graveside service officiated by Father Barry. Later this summer we will have a celebration of his life for all of his family and friends.
Duane’s arrangements are under the care of Life Tributes Funeral Home-Spencer. Please visit www.lifetributesfuneralhome.com to share thoughts and condolences.
