COLFAX — Edward J. Styer, 78, of Colfax passed away Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020, at his home.
He was born Feb. 5, 1941, in Menomonie, to John and Martha (Doelle) Styer.
Ed grew up on the family farm in the town of Tainter and graduated from Menomonie High School. After high school he served in the Wisconsin National Guard for six years. On April 23, 1966, Ed married Phyllis Knoepke at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie.
Ed and Phyllis moved to West Allis, Wis., where he worked for Allis Chalmers. They later returned to Menomonie and purchased a farm in rural Menomonie. Along with farming, Ed also worked for Sanna Dairies for over 30 years.
Ed was an avid sports fan. In his younger years he enjoyed playing softball and dart ball. In his later years his hobbies included gardening, cutting firewood and fishing. He also loved to spend time with his family, especially his grandchildren.
You have free articles remaining.
Ed is survived by his three children, Brenda (Jim) Turcotte, Gary Styer, Julie (Jeff) Funk; three grandchildren, Tyler Turcotte, Justin and Jayla Funk; his brothers, Don, Louie (Colleen), Ken (Mary Ellen), Jack, Dale (Debby); his sisters, Sylvia Styer and Pat Hanson. He is also survived by a sister-in-law, Jane (Ronnie) Buchner; brother-in-law, Virgil (Dawn) Knoepke; special friend, Lila Whitted; many nieces, nephews other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Phyllis; and a brother, Sam.
A memorial service will be held at noon Saturday, Jan. 25, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in Menomonie, with Father Amir officiating. There will be visitation at the church from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. Burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Colfax at a later date. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.