Edwin Lloyd Hosford

PHOENIX, Ariz. — Lloyd passed away Jan. 7, 2020, in his home in Phoenix. He was born April 7, 1934, in Menomonie, the son of Victor A. and Anne Hosford.

After graduating from high school in 1952, he worked for Standard Oil in Minneapolis and moved to Phoenix, in the late l950s, where he worked as an accountant and treasurer for Ledbedders for 30 years, until they closed. He then retired and traveled, visiting the Western states.

Having never married, Lloyd is survived by his sisters, Mary Hosford in California and Judith Hosford in Montana; and brother, Victor in California. He was pre-deceased by his sister, Patricia; and brothers, William, David and Robert.

He was cremated as per his request and his ashes will be interred next to his parents, at Evergreen Cemetery in Menomonie.