BARRON, Wis. — Elaine Amanda Glaser, 91, of Barron passed away Monday, November 18, 2019 at Monroe Manor in Barron.
She was born April 12, 1928, to Theodore and Agnes (Johnson) Jacobson. She married Philip Glaser, Nov. 25, 1945. Together, they ran the family farm and raised seven children.
Elaine worked out most of her life while living on the farm. She and Philip also owned and operated the Happy Hour Bar in Ridgeland, Wis., while still farming. She spent most of her retired years sewing wedding, bridesmaids and prom dresses, making many pillows, quilts and dolls and mending alterations on clothes for many people. This occupation and being around her family is what she enjoyed the most.
Elaine is survived by her sons, Gregory (Kelly) Glaser of Dallas and Bryan (Terri) Glaser of Ridgeland; daughters, Dawn (Dennis) Hartung of Ridgeland, Maxine (Roman) Molls of Barron, Katherine (Earl) Marion of Prairie Farm, Brenda (Ron) Kahl of Barron and Jacqueline (Eugene) Mewes of Wheeler; many grandchildren; great-grandchildren; great-great-grandchildren; and several great-great-great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Harmon of Ridgeland and Joyce (Larry) Paulson of Barron; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
You have free articles remaining.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband; son-in-law, Earl Marion; sister, Lorraine Woolridge; and two brothers-in-law.
Funeral services for Elaine Glaser will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 22, at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Prairie Farm, with Pastor Roger Quandte officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service Friday morning at the church. Burial will be at St. Paul’s Ev. Lutheran Cemetery in the town of Prairie Farm.
Arrangements are being handled by Rausch and Steel Funeral Home in Barron. Online condolences can be made at www.rauschandsteelfuneralhome.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.