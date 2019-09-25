ELMWOOD, Wis. -- Esther L. Bauer, 88, of Elmwood passed away Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Esther was born Dec. 18, 1930, at home in the town of Eau Galle, Dunn County. She was the daughter of Harry and Rose (Hartung) Bates and grew up in the Eau Galle area. Esther graduated from Durand High School in 1948. After graduation Esther worked as a bookkeeper for Goodrich Lumber Co., in Durand, where she met her soon to be husband. Esther married Cyril P. Bauer, April 24, 1951, at St. Henry's Catholic Church, in Eau Galle. After marriage they farmed in the town of Weston and raised their family. In the spring of 1986, they sold the farm and remained in the Weston area. In 2018, Esther and Cyril moved to Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood, where she has remained the rest of her life.
Esther enjoyed gardening, baking, playing cards, sewing, fishing and spending time at the lake, with her family and friends. She was a member and a group leader of Sacred Heart Altar and Rosary Society and taught Catechism. Esther's catholic faith was very important to her. She was also active in 4H and helped out with elections at the Weston Town Hall.
The family would like to express their special thanks to St. Croix Hospice, Welcome Home Assisted Living and Mayo Clinic Health Systems, for the wonderful care given to Esther.
Esther is survived by her husband, Cyril; six children, Dan (Kathy) of Moneta, Va., Donna Henry of St. Louis Park, Minn., Ken of River Falls, Nancy (Bruce) Reihl of Stillwater, Minn, Karen (Tom) Conway of West St. Paul, Minn., Jennifer (Greg) Radtke of Red Wing, Minn.; special family member, Sheri Miller of Menomonie; 14 grandchildren; 19 great-grandchildren; and two great-great grandchildren; one brother, Al Bates; two sisters, Virginia Schuh and Angie Brantner; several nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends
She is preceded in death by her parents; a son, Wayne; six brothers; and two sisters.
Funeral services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Sept. 26, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Elmwood, with the Rev. Amir Stanislaus officiating. Burial will be in Sacred Heart Cemetery-Farm Hill. Visitation will be held from 9 to 10:45 a.m. at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Elmwood is serving the family.
