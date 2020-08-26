Evelyn Deloris Singerhouse

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

PRAIRIE FARM, Wis. — Evelyn Deloris (Stafne) Singerhouse, 99, of Prairie Farm passed away Thursday, Aug. 20, 2020, at Pioneer Nursing Home in Prairie Farm.

She was born Feb. 22, 1921, at home to Tonette and Thomas Stafne with a mid-wife in attendance. She was the youngest of six sisters and one brother, Anna, Edna, Jennie, Mabel, Alice and Clifford who all preceded her in death.

Evelyn attended Jones Creek School for eight years when her formal education ended. She lived at home, occasionally helping out in neighborhood homes when needed. She worked at the Farmers Store in Prairie Farm before going to Milwaukee and working at Cutler Hammer during the war, making controls for submarines.

Her fiancé, Otto Singerhouse of New Richmond, was serving in the Naval Construction Battalion in the Pacific. When Otto returned after serving 33 months, without leave, they met in Minneapolis and were married the day after Aug. 4, 1945. The war ended when he was on leave. Otto then reported to Great Lakes Naval Station and was presented with an honorable discharge.