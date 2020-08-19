Father Lyle Schulte

Simultaneously with his academic work in La Crosse, he served as daily chaplain to the cloistered Sisters of St. Dominic (1968-1979) and as student chaplain for two years at Viterbo University. Intending to remain in college work, Father Schulte availed himself of continuing summer graduate courses in history, western culture and philosophy at such schools as Duquesne University, Fordham University, the University of Minnesota, St. Paul and the University of Wisconsin, La Crosse. He also studied art and architecture as a personal interest. Over the years he acquired three academic master’s degrees.

In 1979, at the request of Bishop Frederick Freking, he accepted his first pastoral assignment, St. Joseph Parish, Stevens Point, Wis. This brought him much joy and priestly fulfillment for the next 18 years. Skills learned in the classroom over the previous 20 years had prepared him for pastoral work with youth and children, adult education and administration and an easy presence in the pulpit. His work at St. Joseph Parish included renovation of the church in 1984 and the erection of the Parish Family Center in 1994, along with the first steps in the consolidation of the Catholic schools of Stevens Point.