Faye Lorraine (Parsons) McGary, of Menomonie passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters, Monday, June 8, 2020, in New Richmond, Wis., after battling cancer.
Faye was born May 24, 1941, in Cadott, to Arthur and Deema Parson, where she grew up. After attending high school in Cadott and the Taylor County Teaching college, she married LeRoy McGary in Cadott, June 9, 1962, at St. Rose of Lima Church. She completed her bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating Summa Cum Laude. The McGarys settled in Menomonie in 1973, where they raised their daughters, Le Anne (Bishop), of Escanaba, Mich., and Cheryl (Belisle), of New Richmond.
In addition to dedicating her life to the care of her husband and daughters, she also spent many years as an elementary school and a substitute teacher, and as an English and literacy tutor. After retirement, she and LeRoy wintered in Port Aransas, Texas. While there, she enjoyed walking on the beach and collecting sea shells.
She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; her parents; and her sister, Evelyn Emerson.
Faye is survived by her daughters, Le Anne and Cheryl; grandchildren, Ivy (Bishop) Vachon, of Marinette, Wis., Alden Bishop, of New York, N.Y., Arthur Bishop, of San Diego, Calif., and Lauryn Belisle, of New Richmond; great-grandchildren, Ian and Anna Vachon, of Marinette; and numerous extended family and friends throughout the Wisconsin, Minnesota and Illinois area.
Per her request, no funeral or memorial service is planned. A private interment will be held at Brooklawn Cemetery in Cadott. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to a local animal rescue or shelter.
