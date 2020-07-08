× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Faye Lorraine (Parsons) McGary, of Menomonie passed away peacefully surrounded by her daughters, Monday, June 8, 2020, in New Richmond, Wis., after battling cancer.

Faye was born May 24, 1941, in Cadott, to Arthur and Deema Parson, where she grew up. After attending high school in Cadott and the Taylor County Teaching college, she married LeRoy McGary in Cadott, June 9, 1962, at St. Rose of Lima Church. She completed her bachelor’s degree in education at the University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire, graduating Summa Cum Laude. The McGarys settled in Menomonie in 1973, where they raised their daughters, Le Anne (Bishop), of Escanaba, Mich., and Cheryl (Belisle), of New Richmond.

In addition to dedicating her life to the care of her husband and daughters, she also spent many years as an elementary school and a substitute teacher, and as an English and literacy tutor. After retirement, she and LeRoy wintered in Port Aransas, Texas. While there, she enjoyed walking on the beach and collecting sea shells.

She was preceded in death by her husband, LeRoy; her parents; and her sister, Evelyn Emerson.