Frances Bolle Rivard died Thursday, Oct. 25, 2018, in Coon Rapids, Minn.
Born March 4, 1935, to parents, Henrietta and Thomas Bolle, Menomonie. Graduate of St. Joseph Catholic High School, 1954, Blackwell General Hospital School of Nursing, 1962, and Metropolitan State University Minnesota, 1981. Married in 1976, to CPO Duane J. Rivard, a 20-year Navy veteran. Member of the Minnesota LAFRA Viking Unit 136, Women/Wives of Navy Veterans Fleet Reserve Association, Dunn County Genealogical Society and Historical Society.
Frances worked as a nurse in several nursing homes and hospitals. She loved golf with her husband.
Mass of Christian Burial 11 a.m. Friday, Nov. 2, at Willwerscheid Funeral Home, 1167 Grand Ave., St. Paul, Minn., 651-228-1006. Visitation one hour before the Mass. Burial at Fort Snelling National Cemetery with her husband, Duane.
