ELK MOUND—Frances J. Whitney, 88, of Elk Mound passed away Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Frances Jannie Heller was born Jan. 7, 1931, in Menomonie, to William and Elsa (Jaeger) Heller. She graduated from Menomonie High School.
On March 9, 1950, Frances married Wayne Whitney. Together they farmed in the town of Spring Brook for many years. In her younger years, she enjoyed gardening, canning, sewing and crafts.
Frances and Wayne had been world travelers, enjoying visits to more than 40 countries over the years. She carried the love of her Lord in her heart and she loved her family and will be dearly missed.
Frances is survived by two daughters, both of Menomonie, Joy (David) Bergstrand and Rita (David) Brenholt; two sons, Duane (Ning) Whitney of Walnut Creek, Calif. and Gene (Becky) Whitney of Elk Mound; 10 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and five great-great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Wayne; infant daughter, Linda; and a brother, Jerry Heller.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, Feb. 4, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Bob Friese officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service. Burial will be in Waneka Cemetery in the town of Spring Brook, Dunn Co. Wis. at a later date.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
