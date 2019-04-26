TOMAH/ALMA, Wis. — Fred Scott Jr., 62, of Tomah, formerly of Alma passed away Wednesday, April 24, 2019, at the Veterans Hospital in Madison, Wis.
He was born Aug. 25, 1956, in Durand, the son of Fred Sr. and Betty (Joyner) Scott. Fred was a proud Army veteran.
Fred married Debra Bohac in 2008. He was a devoted Christian. Fred enjoyed his many years of working as a shoe maker at the Red Wing Shoe Company. His passion was crafting with wood. He also enjoyed his ministerial work.
He is survived by his wife, Debra; sons, Fred “Bud” Jr. III (Naomi) and Ryan (Rachel); daughter, Mellissa (Bryan) Hoyer; grandchildren, Ethan, Jackson, Myles and Brett; sisters, Pauline, Patricia, Virginia, Dorothy and Barbara; brother, Richard; numerous nieces and nephews; other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brothers, Dale, Orville and Robert.
A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, April 29, at Talbot Family Funeral Homes, Alma Chapel. Burial to immediately follow with military honors at Nelson Cemetery. A visitation will be held from noon until the time of service Monday at the funeral home. Please share your memories and condolences online at www.talbotfuneralhomes.com.
