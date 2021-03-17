Gaylord Morgan Johnson

In 1974 Gaylord and Betty sold Best Valley Dairy Farm and moved to Boyceville. That same year Gaylord went to work for Nor-Lake Corporation in Hudson, Wis. He reveled in the fact that there were no barn chores to do when he came home. He retired from Nor-Lake in 1989.

Gaylord believed in being active in the community. He was a volunteer fireman for the Village of Boyceville for 26 years and served two terms as a Trustee on the Village board. He served numerous times as a trustee for St. John’s Lutheran Church.

He was proud to be a blood donor for the American Red Cross and in 2014 received his 20-gallon pin.

Gaylord liked to keep active and worked summers for Piney Point Resort and Shady Lane Resort on Gull Lake near Springbrook until the resort was sold in 2006.

Gaylord is preceded in death by his wife, Betty; son, Gary; daughter, LuAnn Hall; and parents, Arthur and Lenora Johnson. He is survived by children, Linda (Elmer) Laitala of Ogilvie, Minn., Karen of Eau Claire, Wis., Galen (Kathi) of Minong, and Terri (Mark Berg) of Knapp; special friend, Jane Brown; grandchildren, Stephanie (John) Laitala-Rupp, James (Jennifer) Hall, Charlie Hall, AJ Volk, Josh Volk, Matthew Berg; and great-granddaughter, Skyler Hall.

Services will be held at a later date. Future arrangements can be found later at Andersonfunerlhomegcwi.com.