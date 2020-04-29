Genevieve M. Huftel, 87, of Menomonie passed away Saturday, April 25, 2020, at The Neighbors of Dunn County in Menomonie. She was born Oct. 10, 1932, in the town of Menomonie, to Daniel and Mayme (Brehm) Knopps. She graduated from Menomonie High School in 1951. Following graduation, she worked at the University of Wisconsin-Stout, in the registrar and placement office for four and a half years, and later took courses at Stout. Gen married Stanley J. Huftel Aug. 30, 1955, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, officiated by Father Alvin Daul.

Gen was an active member of St. Joseph Catholic Church and the Parish Council of Catholic Women, for which she served as secretary, vice president-elect and president of that organization. She also served as a group chairperson for several years and as a Eucharistic minister. Gen chaired several parish events and was honored as Mother of the Year in 1972, at St. Joseph School. In April of 2010, she was presented with the parish Woman of Light award, for her service to the PCCW and for serving as the parish funeral luncheon chairperson for St. Joseph Church for over 25 years. Gen also cared for altar flowers for several years and enjoyed planting and caring for flowers around the church area.