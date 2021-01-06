GLEENWOOD CITY, Wis. — George Jerome Schlosser, 65, of Glenwood City passed away suddenly Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020, at United Hospital in St. Paul, Minn. due to complications of pneumonia.

George was born the son of Lawrence and Anna (Klapperich) Schlosser July 27, 1955, in Durand, Wis. He grew up and attended school in Durand and was later united in marriage to Cheryl Varney July 15, 1978, in Glenwood City. That same year, he began a career at Son’s Tool where he worked for 25 years.

His passion was farming, and enjoyed every facet of working outdoors with his hands. He took great pride hand feeding each of the baby animals at his hobby farm, and helped raise each and every sheep, cattle, duck, and chicken on the farm. His warm heart for animals brought him so much comfort. The outdoors was his happy place, relishing in doing yard work and cutting wood. He had a very strong work ethic. George was a generous and kind man. Up until he lost his leg, he was either at the neighbor’s house helping out or lending a hand to a passerby.

His dogs were his children, enjoying their companionship and unconditional love. He and Cheryl fondly remember their poodles, Cookie, Spanky, Katie, Silly, Oakly, and Oreo. They enjoyed spending time with their dogs, dancing, playing cards, and exploring the parks together.