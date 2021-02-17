Gerald Helgeson

ROSEMOUNT, Minn. — Gerald R. Helgeson, 83, of Rosemount passed away Thursday, Feb. 11, 2021. Jerry was born in Chimney Rock, Wis. Dec. 31, 1937, to William and Marie (Rudy) Helgeson, the youngest of three children. He had fond memories of growing up in Wisconsin and enjoyed regaling us with them even as his memory faded. He will be greatly missed by his loving wife, Carrie; five children, Renee, Lisa, Allen, Brenda, Jason; two stepchildren, Robert and Connie Kincade; 11 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren. Jerry was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Jim; and sister, Betty. If Heaven plays re-runs, Dad is in his recliner watching the Andy Griffith Show. The Helgeson family would like to extend their gratitude to everyone who made it possible for Dad, a proud Navy veteran, to spend his final days at home.
Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Feb. 19, at Lutheran Church of Our Savior, 14980 Diamond Path West, Rosemount with visitation one hour prior to service at the church. Interment, Rosemount Cemetery. www.whitefuneralhomes.com.
