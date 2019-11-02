COLFAX — Gerald L. Seracki, 78, of Colfax passed away Friday, Oct. 25, 2019, at his home. He died unexpectedly of ongoing heart problems.
He was born Dec. 6, 1940, in La Crosse, Wis., to Henry and Gertrude (Hoesely) Seracki. He grew up in St. Paul, Minn., and graduated from Washington High School.
Gerry served in the U.S. Army for two years and worked at McMillan Electric for 30 years. After retirement he enjoyed many golf outings with friends and fishing.
Gerry is survived by his wife, Sara; daughter, Michelle (Jon) Etter of Prescott, Wis.; son, Jason Seracki (Laura Reich) of S. St. Paul; stepdaughter, Cathy (Kevin) Rogers of Menomonie; stepson, Joseph Clark of Menomonie; grandchildren, Colton and Owen Etter, Anneka, Waylon and Traven Rogers; three sisters, Jeanette, Marlene and Linda; and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry and Gertrude; son, Bryan; and brothers, George and Henry.
A celebration of life will be held at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 6, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. There will be visitation from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Wednesday prior to the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be directed to the American Diabetes Association.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
