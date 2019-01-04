Try 1 month for 99¢

Gladys Leona Burns, 93, of Menomonie died Thursday, Jan. 3, 2019, at Comforts of Home Assisted Living in Menomonie.

Memorial services will be 11 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie. Burial will be in the church cemetery in the spring.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to services at the church Thursday.

Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Celebrate
the life of: Gladys Burns
Send Flowers
Or call 888-579-7982 to order by phone.
View (0) comments

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.