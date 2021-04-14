Glen Welch

Glen A. Welch, 57, of Menomonie died Wednesday, April 7, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Health System in Eau Claire.

Glen was born Feb. 28, 1964, in Menomonie, to Ronald and Gloria (Anderl) Welch. He spent his entire life in Menomonie, enjoying the outdoors, birdwatching and wildlife. He will be sadly missed by his family and friends.

Glen is survived by his mother, Gloria Ziehl of Menomonie; two sisters, Victoria Baine of Menomonie, and Cheryl Olson of Mass.; three brothers, Kenneth (JoAnn) Welch of New Richmond, Wis., Michael Welch of Menomonie, and Anthony Welch of Mississippi. Many nieces and nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Ronald Welch; stepfather, Larry Ziehl; brother, Charles Welch; sister, Susan Roodell; brothers-in-law, Kenneth Olson and Tony Baine; niece, Leah Olson; and grandparents, Aloysius and Elfrieda Anderl.

There will be visitation from 1 to 2 p.m. Friday, April 16, with a memorial service at 2 p.m. at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie. Father John Mano will be officiating.

