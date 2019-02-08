Glen Ziehme

Glen H. Ziehme, 99, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Feb. 6, 2019, at the American Lutheran Home in Menomonie.
He was born Dec. 16, 1919 in Glen Flora, Wis., to William and Blanche (Kizer) Ziehme.
At an early age Glen moved with his family to the Weston area. On March 7, 1942, he married Doris Peterson.
Glen owned and operated the Sinclair Service Station in Menomonie and later worked as a mechanic for Broadway Ford.
Glen had a passion for walking the woods in Wisconsin, digging Ginseng root, drying and selling it. He also enjoyed hunting and fishing. His favorite song was “Born to Lose” by Ray Charles. Glen was a member of Christ Lutheran Church in Menomonie for many years. He loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Glen is survived by his children, Ron (Carol) Ziehme of Cottage Grove, Minn., Rick (Becky) Ziehme of Cadott, Wis., Renae Ziehme of Burnsville, Minn., Mary Irwin of Eau Claire, Wis.; eight grandchildren, 14 great-grandchildren, 15 great-great-grandchildren, as well as nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife, Doris; brothers, Larry, Garlan, Gerald, Galen and Eugene; sister, Maxine Brown; and one grandson.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 12, at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie with Pastor Randy Skow-Anderson officiating. There will be visitation at the funeral home one hour prior to the service Tuesday. Burial will be in Riverview Cemetery in the Town of Dunn, Dunn Co. Wis. Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.