HAM LAKE, Minn. — Gloria H. Tonco, 69, of Ham Lake passed away Friday, Aug. 2, 2019. She enjoyed gardening, flowers, family and friends. She was a devoted parishioner and volunteer at Hope Church in Blaine, Minn. Preceded in death by husband, William; parents, Gilbert and Alma Rank; one sister; and seven brothers. Survived by three sisters; four brothers; many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, friends and neighbors. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Aug. 8, at the Sunset Funeral Chapel, 2250 St. Anthony Blvd, Minneapolis. Visitation one hour prior to services at the funeral chapel. Burial at Sunset Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials preferred to Hope, 1264 109th Ave. NE, Blaine, Minn., 55434.
Sunset Funeral Home, Minneapolis, 612-789-3596.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.