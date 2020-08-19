Gloria Jean Berger

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Chippewa's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Gloria Jean (Varpness) Berger, 79, of Menomonie passed away peacefully Friday, Aug. 7, 2020, at the Colfax Health and Rehabilitation Center.

Gloria was born in Pittsburg, Pa., April 3, 1941, to Oscar and Edna (Berg) Varpness. She was a loving and kind wife, mother, grandmother, daughter, sister, aunt and friend. She grew up on farms in rural Augusta and Colfax, and graduated from Colfax High School in 1959. After high school she worked at King’s Lodge in Hayward and Dolly Madison Dairy in Eau Claire. She hobby farmed while at home with her young sons and then worked for 3M in Menomonie from 1978 until retirement.

Gloria married Richard Stephen Berger May 26, 1962, and settled in Red Cedar Township to raise a family. They loved their home nestled in the valley.

In her younger years, Gloria loved horses and riding and played the accordion. She had a green thumb and cared for beautiful flower gardens and enjoyed attracting and feeding hummingbirds. She loved entertaining and hosting parties. She loved genealogy and organized reams of information about her and Richard’s families.

She would bake in the morning, fix fence and shock corn in the afternoon. 10 minute naps renewed her boundless energy.