Gloria Lorenz

BOYCEVILLE — Gloria M. Lorenz, 77, of Boyceville passed away peacefully in her home Monday, Nov. 26, 2018, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer.
Gloria was born in Menomonie, to Charles and Ida (Saxberg) Micheels. She was raised in Wheeler and graduated from Boyceville High School in 1959. On Aug. 1, 1959, Gloria married Wayne Lorenz. Together they ran a successful excavating business for over 50 years. Gloria and Wayne enjoyed going out dancing together.
Gloria was a loving mother to Crystel and Wayne II. She was a hardworking, self-driven woman who took great pride in being a housewife, making sure the lawn was always meticulous, the laundry was washed and ironed and the house was spotless.
Gloria enjoyed spending time at the farm taking care of the animals. She was a wonderful baker, making homemade pies everyone looked forward to at the holidays and church suppers. Gloria especially loved spending time with her family.
Gloria is survived by her daughter, Crystel (Karl) Atwood of Barron; and son, Wayne II (Debbie) Lorenz of Knapp; three granddaughters, Heather (Eric) Bauer of Menomonie, Emma (Jon Flury) Lorenz of Eau Claire, Abby Lorenz of Knapp; great-granddaughters, Madisynn and Brielle Bauer; and great-grandson, Kaden Bauer; sisters, Hazel Trandum, Helen (Fred) Peabody; sisters-in-law, Lois Fladten, June (Ron) Koenig; and brother-in-law, Billy Evenson. She is also survived by many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by her father and mother, Charles and Ida Micheels; husband, Wayne; brothers, Norman Fladten, Robert Fladten, William Micheels; sisters, Marcella Hawkinson, Gladys Goodell; and sister-in-law, Alice Evenson.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 1, at Grace United Methodist Church in Wheeler, Wis., with the Rev. Mary Anne Conklin officiating. There will be visitation from 4 to 7 p.m. Friday at Olson Funeral Home in Menomonie and one hour prior to the service Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Hay River Cemetery in the town of Hay River, Dunn Co. Wis.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.