GLENWOOD CITY, Wis. — Goldie B. Bundy, 87, of Glenwood City died Tuesday April 9, 2019, at Havenwood Assisted Living in Glenwood City.
Goldie was born May 7, 1931, in the Twp. of Hay River, Wis., to Orin and Isabelle (Mishler) Wakefield. She graduated from Boyceville High school in 1948. She then went on to attend Eau Claire Business College and worked at Northern State Power Company. Goldie married Wayne Bundy in March of 1949, in Red Wing, Minn. They farmed for a few years in the Irvington area before moving to Minnesota and Illinois before returning to Wisconsin. During this time, they were blessed with six children. Goldie worked as a secretary for Sanna Dairies for 23 years, before retiring in 1991. After moving to Menomonie, she became a member of the Methodist Church and was very active with the United Methodist Women and served as district president for four years. She was called to the Ministry and attended the Garrett Evangelical Theological Seminary in Easton, Ill. She became a local pastor in 1998 and served in Ono, Plum City, Maiden Rock, and Knapp Churches until she retired at age 72. She resided with her daughter, Patti, until moving to Havenwood in 2017.
Goldie is preceded in death by her husband, Wayne; parents; son, Allan; six siblings, and one great-grandchild. Goldie is survived by children, Sharon (Len) Sarff, Shirley Klebs, Larry Bundy, Patti (Bob) Stevens and Wayne (Sharon) Bundy; 16 grandchildren, and several great-grandchildren. She is further survived by nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 15, at the United Methodist Church in Menomonie. The Rev. Wendy Slavack will officiate and the burial will be in the Clearview Cemetery in Eau Galle. Friends may call at the church from 4 to 7 p.m. Sunday, April 14, and one hour prior to services Monday. Local arrangements by the Anderson Funeral Home in Glenwood City.
