Goldie G. Wolfe, 91, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, June 5, 2019, at The Neighbors of Dunn County.
Goldie Grace was born to Roy and Violet (Leffel) Peterson in Springbrook Township Nov. 24, 1927. She attended Shady Lawn Elementary School and graduated from Menomonie High School. She married Clyde Wolfe Oct. 4, 1947.
Goldie worked at the telephone company for eight years and then Sanna Dairies until her retirement in 1985. In her later years, she enjoyed spending time dancing with her special friend Jim Leiffing.
Goldie is survived by her daughter, Sally (Lloyd) Reed of Boyceville; and her granddaughter, Cheyenne Reed of Spooner; as well as extended family and friends.
She is preceded in death by her husband, Clyde “Bud” Wolfe; her son, David “Butch” Wolfe; her grandson, Jeremy Wolfe; brother, Bert Peterson; and sister, Betty Daugherty.
A private graveside service will be held at a later date. Olson Funeral in Menomonie is serving the family.
To share a memory, please visit obituaries at www.olsonfuneral.com.
