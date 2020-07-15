Gwendolyn Lecander

Gwen was born May 17, 1932, in Red Wing, Minn. She was the daughter of Leslie and Marian (Nelson) Lidgerding. Gwen graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1950. She married Robert L. Lecander Nov. 19, 1951, at Sabylund Lutheran Church, rural Stockholm. After marriage, they moved to St. Paul, where Bob attended the University of Minnesota for agriculture. After several years, they moved to the Starr Farm in the town of Weston, Dunn County, where they raised their family and farmed for many years, raising registered Holsteins. Gwen handled all the book-work for the home and farm besides running the household. Gwen and Bob became residents of Welcome Home Assisted Living in 2010.