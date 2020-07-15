Gwendolyn Lecander

ELMWOOD, Wis. — Gwendolyn “Gwen” L. Lecander, 88, of Elmwood passed away Monday, July 6, 2020, at Welcome Home Assisted Living in Elmwood.
Gwen was born May 17, 1932, in Red Wing, Minn. She was the daughter of Leslie and Marian (Nelson) Lidgerding. Gwen graduated from Maiden Rock High School in 1950. She married Robert L. Lecander Nov. 19, 1951, at Sabylund Lutheran Church, rural Stockholm. After marriage, they moved to St. Paul, where Bob attended the University of Minnesota for agriculture. After several years, they moved to the Starr Farm in the town of Weston, Dunn County, where they raised their family and farmed for many years, raising registered Holsteins. Gwen handled all the book-work for the home and farm besides running the household. Gwen and Bob became residents of Welcome Home Assisted Living in 2010.
Gwen enjoyed doing ceramics, going to the Mabel Tainter for plays, attending the Ludington Guard concerts at Wilson Park in Menomonie. She was a good cook and baker and always had something ready for anyone who would stop by. Gwen enjoyed spending time with her family and friends.
Gwen is survived by her daughter, Kathy Mousel of Menomonie; two sons, Todd (Michelle) of Menomonie; Barry (Sara) of Cookeville, Tenn.; six grandchildren, Michelle (Steve) Andrews, Melissa (Jeff) Katuin, Josh (Amanda), Zach (Nicole Webster), Luke (Erin), Isaac (Hailie) Lecander; nine great-grandchildren; a brother, Lauren (Mary Ellen) Lidgerding of Menomonie; other relatives and friends.
She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Bob in 2010; and a son-in-law, Tom Mousel.
The family would like to thank the St. Croix Hospice and the staff at Welcome Home Assisted for the wonderful care given to Gwen.
Graveside services will be held at 2:30 p.m. Friday, July 10, at Oakwood Cemetery in Pepin, with the Rev. Sarah Miller officiating. Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. Friday until the time of the services at the cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuneralhome.com. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
