Harland Henry Meyer, passed away peacefully in his sleep Friday, Jan. 17, 2020, at his apartment in the Primrose Memory Care facility in Appleton, Wis.
He was born May 30, 1930, in Alma Center, Wis., to Herman and Augusta (nee Schroeder) Meyer, the first of two sons. He graduated from Alma Center High School in 1948. He married Juanita Polege Aug. 19, 1950, and they became inseparable for the next 68 years, until her death in 2018. Together, Harland and Juanita had three children, Robert, Betty, and Sue.
He served in the National Guard and was a cook for his company. He apprenticed under his father, learning the trades of plumber and electrician, which later helped him get a job with Northern States Power Company. He was assigned the position of Hydro Plant Operator in 1962, at the Cedar Falls Dam, which led him to move his family from Alma Center to the Menomonie area in 1963, for the next 43 years. He switched professions later in life and became a safety inspector for Integrity Mutual and later CNA Insurance companies, eventually retiring from that profession in 1992. During his tenure he earned the prestigious award of Man of the Year for the nation-wide CNA Insurance Company.
He enjoyed playing trumpet in a polka band (early life), playing basketball, softball, and dart ball. He enjoyed fishing and hunting and after retirement, traveling not only across the continental 48 states, but also Alaska, Hawaii, Canada, and Europe, with friends and relatives. He shared mom’s love of gardening with her and together they enjoyed hosting holiday get-togethers for their kids and grandkids.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his in-laws; his brother, Duane, and his wife. He is survived by his children, Robert (Cindy), Betty (Don) Hallgren, and Sue (Todd) Volkman; four grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; sister-in-law, Theodora Johnson; and many nieces and nephews.
A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, the Holtby Hall at the Rassbach Museum in Wakanda Park in Menomonie. A celebration of life for both Harland and Juanita will be held afterwards until 3 p.m.
Harland had a strong faith and we are comforted by the knowledge that he is now in Heaven with his Savior.
