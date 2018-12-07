Harold “Bill” Havlik, 84, of Menomonie passed away Tuesday Dec. 4, 2018, at Mayo Clinic Health System-Red Cedar in Menomonie, surrounded by his family.
Bill was born Sept. 13, 1934, in Hillsboro, he was the son of Harold and Margaret (Slama) Havlik. He was raised on the family farm in Hillsboro and graduated from Hillsboro High School in 1952. He was active in football and band. Bill worked on the family farm until he joined the Marines in 1954 and served during the Korean War. After the service, Bill attended UW-River Falls, where he received his B.S. degree in agricultural education. While attending UW-River Falls, Bill met and married Virgene R. Achenbach June 6, 1959, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Durand.
After marriage they made their home in Hillsboro, for several years. Bill taught in industrial arts. During the summers, Bill attended UW-Stout and received his Master’s degree in industrial arts education. In 1975, they moved to Menomonie, where Bill worked for Peterson Lumber Company. In later years, Bill worked for Korgers Paint & Decorating in Menomonie, for several years until he retired.
In 1975, Bill and Jean bought a hobby farm south of Menomonie, where they raised sheep. Bill collected and refurbished International Harvester equipment and tractors. He was also a 4H leader and taught leather craft.
Bill shared his love of hunting with young hunters by teaching Hunter’s Safety in Vernon County. He played saxophone in his high school band and later with the Hal White Orchestra. He learned to play bass guitar and played in the D-Tours with Howard Heise. Bill later played saxophone with Mary Jane Singerhouse and her Trio and in the St. Henry’s Polka Choir.
Bill is survived by his wife of 59 years, Jean; four daughters, Jane (Edd) Hanke of Menomonie, Beth (Jim) Ernst of Burnsville, Minn., Lynn (Charlie) Batten of Camp Douglas, Jill (Todd) Wolterstorff of Londonderry, Ohio; five grandchildren, Amanda (Dustin) Grover, Lauren Hanke, Matthew Ernst, Chuck Ernst, William (Amanda) Batten; four great-grandsons, Jaxon Hanke, Finnegan Ernst, Seamus Ernst, Stephen Batten; a brother, Joe (Salli) of Hillsboro; two sisters, Betty Havlik and Barbara Jones, both of Hillsboro; a sister-in-law, Rosemary Achenbach of Menomonie; a brother-in-law, Eugene Hock of Wichita, Kan.; many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He is preceded in death by his parents; a brother-in-law, Patrick Achenbach; and a sister-in-law, Rometta Hock.
Funeral services were at noon Friday, Dec, 7, at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Menomonie, with the Rev. John Mano officiating. Visitation was held from 4 to 7 p.m. Thursday at Rhiel Funeral Home in Menomonie and from 10:30 a.m. until the time of the services Friday, at the church.
Online condolences may be made at www.rhielfuenralhomecome. Rhiel Funeral Home & Cremation Services of Menomonie is serving the family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.