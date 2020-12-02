Helene R. Schoch, 84, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar in Menomonie.
She was born Feb. 3, 1936, in London, England. In 1957, Helene came to the U.S., staying for a short time in New York City, before ultimately moving to Memphis, Tenn., where she met her future husband. On March 23, 1961, Helene married Edward “Bill” Schoch, in Memphis. They had three children together and moved around the U.S., as Bill was serving his country in the U.S. Navy.
Helene was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Menomonie. She served as Deputy Grand Regent, Star Recorder and supported the mission of Mooseheart, during her many years of service. Helene was an avid knitter, loved sewing and spending time with her many grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill; three children, Janine Olson of Valdosta, Ga., Mark Schoch of Manhattan, Kan., and Lori (Mark) Johnson of Johns Creek, Ga.; Megan Schoch of Wetzlar, Germany, Shelby Olson of Cody, Wyo., Quentin Johnson of Savannah, Ga., Cole Johnson of Johns Creek, Sierra Olson of Atlanta, Ga., and Austin Johnson of Johns Creek; sister, Suzanne Butts of Whales; and a brother, Peter Brown of Surrey, England; and by nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.
Helene was preceded in death by her parents, Alfred and Evelyn; her uncles, Sam and Ben Brown; her aunt, Estair Berg; her brothers-in-law, Richard Schoch and Charles Schoch; her sister-in-law, Dolly Schoch, wife of Keith.
A celebration of life will be held at a later date. Information will be posted at www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
In lieu of flowers, the family is requesting donations in honor of Helene be made to the Shirley Doane Senior Center, 1412 6th St. E., Menomonie, Wis., 54751.
Chippewa Valley Cremation Services—Celebration of Life Center in Altoona is serving the family. To leave online condolences please visit www.chippewavalleycremation.com.
Obituaries Newsletter
Sign up to get the most recent local obituaries delivered to your inbox.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.