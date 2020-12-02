Helene R. Schoch, 84, of Menomonie passed away Wednesday, Nov. 18, 2020, at Mayo Clinic Health System—Red Cedar in Menomonie.

She was born Feb. 3, 1936, in London, England. In 1957, Helene came to the U.S., staying for a short time in New York City, before ultimately moving to Memphis, Tenn., where she met her future husband. On March 23, 1961, Helene married Edward “Bill” Schoch, in Memphis. They had three children together and moved around the U.S., as Bill was serving his country in the U.S. Navy.

Helene was an active member of the Moose Lodge in Menomonie. She served as Deputy Grand Regent, Star Recorder and supported the mission of Mooseheart, during her many years of service. Helene was an avid knitter, loved sewing and spending time with her many grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband of 59 years, Bill; three children, Janine Olson of Valdosta, Ga., Mark Schoch of Manhattan, Kan., and Lori (Mark) Johnson of Johns Creek, Ga.; Megan Schoch of Wetzlar, Germany, Shelby Olson of Cody, Wyo., Quentin Johnson of Savannah, Ga., Cole Johnson of Johns Creek, Sierra Olson of Atlanta, Ga., and Austin Johnson of Johns Creek; sister, Suzanne Butts of Whales; and a brother, Peter Brown of Surrey, England; and by nieces, nephews, other loving family and friends.